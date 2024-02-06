The Cape Girardeau Public Library board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 25, adjourned in the middle of hearing from the public on children’s access to “explicit” materials at the facility.

Before any speakers were allowed to talk to the crowd, board president Eric Redinger said only five people would be allowed to speak, with each getting three minutes, for the sake of time. Redinger noted that unlike the board’s most recent meeting, attendees would have to abide by board bylaws that went unnoticed, permitting citizens of the district of Cape Girardeau to talk first.

“So if you were person No. 6 on the list (missed last meeting), I do apologize that you weren’t able to speak. We should have given priority to those people in our district,” he said.

Redinger said they would have to skip over two people to abide by the bylaws for the meeting. Damon Dillard was one person whose name was taken off the list; he said he shouldn’t have been taken off the list due to him owning property in the Cape Girardeau district and having a Cape Girardeau library card.

Library director Katie Earnhart said Dillard was registered as a cardholder at Riverside Regional Library.

After the board heard two speakers, another was invited to speak in the third spot. Dillard insisted he should go before them to speak in his original spot.

“I have a library card. This is nonsense. What are you afraid of?” Dillard said. “I am going to speak.”

After board members insisted he stop speaking, they began to walk out of the room, adjourning the meeting as Dillard kept talking.