The Cape Girardeau Public Library board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 25, adjourned in the middle of hearing from the public on children’s access to “explicit” materials at the facility.
Before any speakers were allowed to talk to the crowd, board president Eric Redinger said only five people would be allowed to speak, with each getting three minutes, for the sake of time. Redinger noted that unlike the board’s most recent meeting, attendees would have to abide by board bylaws that went unnoticed, permitting citizens of the district of Cape Girardeau to talk first.
“So if you were person No. 6 on the list (missed last meeting), I do apologize that you weren’t able to speak. We should have given priority to those people in our district,” he said.
Redinger said they would have to skip over two people to abide by the bylaws for the meeting. Damon Dillard was one person whose name was taken off the list; he said he shouldn’t have been taken off the list due to him owning property in the Cape Girardeau district and having a Cape Girardeau library card.
Library director Katie Earnhart said Dillard was registered as a cardholder at Riverside Regional Library.
After the board heard two speakers, another was invited to speak in the third spot. Dillard insisted he should go before them to speak in his original spot.
“I have a library card. This is nonsense. What are you afraid of?” Dillard said. “I am going to speak.”
After board members insisted he stop speaking, they began to walk out of the room, adjourning the meeting as Dillard kept talking.
Earnhart said it was frustrating to see the meeting end like that.
“It’s frustrating that the library board can’t conduct the business that they need to do. But at the same time, we have to make sure that we can do our meeting in a respectful way. And that did not happen today,” she said.
She said whether the meeting will reconvene is up to the board president.
Before the meeting ended, Tara Smith was the first speaker to talk. Smith said the books being talked about — “This Book is Gay” and “Gender Queer” — do not fit the definition of pornography.
“Please go review the definition of these words and cases regarding them and the people that they are about and for and why, because without any of these books growing up, I knew nothing about who I was or anything like that,” Smith said.
Sharon Jackson also spoke at the meeting and said the board “had lost its moral compass” in regard to holding “pornographic” material in the teen section.
“We will restore common sense and decency to the operation of this library by right,” Jackson said.
There is no date set for the next board meeting.
