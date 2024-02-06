The Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees expressed concerns Thursday, Feb. 22, about House Bill 2498.

The bill would have public library board members run for election every four years instead of volunteering for the positions and being approved by the city council. A recent draft of the bill states, "A public library that is authorized by state law to levy or collect taxes of any kind shall be governed by an elected public library board."

Library director Katie Earnhart said while there were updates to the bill, they're still not happy with it.

"We're still not pleased that this bill has made it further down the line," Earnhart said when referring to the bill making it out of committee.

Earnhart said while Cape Girardeau has a lot of engaged citizens, that might not be the same case for towns with smaller populations.

"We have a good population to pick from in terms of people who are interested in serving on the library board, probably less so if it were an elected position," Earnhart said. "When you're talking about these small libraries in Missouri, they're scraping the bottom of the barrel just trying to get enough people to serve on their board as volunteers. They're not meeting for everyone because they can't show up. So it's a lot more detrimental to those smaller libraries than it is to us."

District 147 Rep. John Voss told the Southeast Missourian he has not taken a position for or against the bill.

"Not everybody's interested in having their name put on the ballot, and for a position that pays zero, we're basically asking citizens, I think, through this initiative that we want you to pay for government by running for the office without any compensation," Voss said. "It shouldn't always be about the compensation, but we just don't have very good voter turnout."