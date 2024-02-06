All sections
August 21, 2020

Public input sought for state parks at Sept. 3 meeting

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

An informational meeting for both Trail of Tears State Park and Bollinger Mill State Historic Site will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 on the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse lawn, 100 Court St. in Jackson.

Representatives from the park and site will be on hand to provide information, answer questions, and hear comments from members of the public, according to a news release.

“Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks,” the release stated. “These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public.”

The public will be encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

For more information, call Trail of Tears State Park at (573) 290-5268, Bollinger Mill State Historic Site at (573) 243-4591 or visit www.mostateparks.com.

