Public hearing Wednesday to consider mall project

The next step for Cape Girardeau municipal officials considering a tax incentive package for a proposal to redevelop West Park Mall will occur in a few days.

A public hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Osage Centre for the project put forth by River City Centre LLC.

The mall ownership group has outlined a $107 million project to redevelop the mall and surrounding out-parcels, hoping to use a combination of financial incentives from the city and county. The incentives include fee waivers from the city (valued at about $100,000), sales tax waivers for construction materials (estimated at $3 million) and tax increment financing (maximum potential of $18.2 million over 23 years). Developers noted they want to take advantage of not only the TIF incentives -- which allow a developer to recoup half of local increased property tax and sales tax revenue -- but also Community Improvement Districts and Transportation Development Districts. The TIF funds would not be available unless the project demonstrably grows tax bases and would result in the developers receiving 50% of increased tax revenues, with the other 50% going to the local taxing districts.

Al Spradling, chair of the city's TIF Commission, which is holding Wednesday's hearing, noted the mall incentives package would not take money away from the taxing bodies.

"it doesn't cost the city a penny in terms of revenue it would have to expend," he said. "What the City is getting is a piece of property back up in working order, where it can be used again, and then we get 50% of any increase in sales tax or 50% in any increase in appraised value of the real estate taxes."

Spradling said the hearing will hopefully answer any questions members of the public and/or commissioners have before the group decides whether to recommend the TIF portion of the proposal to the City Council, which will ultimately decide on the complete incentives package. He speculated that commissioners may not decide on their recommendation Wednesday but in the following days.

Spradling said municipal officials have approved a number of TIF proposals that have gone on to be successful. He pointed specifically to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Broadway, while noting that other projects -- such as the Sportsplex and Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus -- aren't TIF projects but are cooperative ventures in which the city approved financial incentives.

"Without those projects, we don't know where we would be," he said. "We certainly would not see new hotels going up. ... You see the benefits to the city, the county. They all get benefits from this."

Blight

A criterion for a TIF project requires the property in question meet "blight" conditions. Spradling said the mall itself appears to clear that bar.

"It's really gone into disrepair," he said. "It's really not in good shape."

However, he noted the redevelopment proposal includes most of the mall property, including parking lots.