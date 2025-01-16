Public hearing on Ameren rate increase set for Jan. 21

An Ameren rate increase public hearing held by the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) is set to be hosted Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau.

The public hearing comes after Ameren Missouri filed a rate increase request with the PSC. According to an Ameren Missouri public notice, the 15.49% increase would total $446 million.

"For the average residential customer, the proposed increase would be approximately 15.77% or $17.45 per month," the notice stated.

The notice says Ameren has requested the PSC to continue the Fuel Adjustment Clause (FAC). The document describes the clause as allowing Ameren to adjust its customers' rates three times per year based on "varying net energy costs" and is applied to the customer's bill, based on usage.