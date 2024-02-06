Public defenders: Too many cases presents ethical dilemma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Public defenders said two recent high court rulings have left them facing a dilemma: take on too many cases and risk losing their law license to an ethics complaint, or refuse to take on an excessive workload and risk being held in contempt of court and jailed.

Missouri Supreme Court justices last month disciplined an attorney with a large caseload they said risked client neglect, then later told a public defender she must ask permission before denying additional cases.

Missouri State Public Defender director Michael Barrett long has complained the public-defender system is underfunded, and more attorneys are needed to represent the state's poor ethically.

Public defenders have tried to limit their caseloads since the first ruling in September in which a Columbia-based public defender was placed on probation for a year for failing to properly represent six clients. A judge in Boone County appointed nearly 40 private attorneys to represent criminal defendants.

But last week, the state Supreme Court ruled against a southeastern Missouri public defender who wanted the high court to block a lower court judge from forcing her to take on more clients.

"Last month, the Missouri Supreme Court warned public defenders that they must follow the ethics rules just like every other lawyer, and that the answer to an excessive caseload was to either quit or decline to accept more cases than can be handled ethically," Barrett told The Kansas City Star. "Now the court tells us that we are indeed not like other lawyers and we must first get the court's permission before declining a case on ethics grounds."