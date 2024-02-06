Public: Cape city plan should focus on redevelopment

Cape Girardeau's new comprehensive plan should emphasize "retrofit and redevelopment" of the city's downtown and neighborhoods, residents said at a public meeting Thursday.
More than 30 people, including a Cub Scout troop, attended the meeting at the Osage Centre.
Some in the audience said they would rather the plan focus on landscaping and improving transportation corridors, including providing pedestrian and bicycle paths across Kingshighway.
Justin Graham said the city needs to make the traffic-heavy Kingshighway corridor more accessible to pedestrians. "It is terrible trying to cross Kingshighway," he said.
Residents said the city's commercial corridors have a lot of concrete, empty parking lots and not enough green space.
Consultant Mike Hoffman of Teska Associates of Evanston, Illinois, said there are challenges with redeveloping older parts of the city, noting it is easier to build on open pieces of property.
Judith Lang, who formerly operated a downtown jewelry store with her husband, voiced support for redeveloping old buildings.
She also suggested placing trees along city streets. "We need trees," she said, adding that along Kingshighway "what you see are telephone poles or utility poles."
Ashley Duerst said she wants more unique, non-chain restaurants with outdoor patios and courtyards. "I would love to see more local restaurants," said Duerst who lives downtown.
Other suggestions included improving the appearance of Independence Street and installation of more aesthetically pleasing welcome signs, along with landscaping, at the entrances to the city.
The public has responded at meetings and online with about 1,300 suggestions for future development of Cape Girardeau, Hoffman said.
Previous suggestions included opening a drive-in theater, and building an ice-skating rink and an aquatic center.
Economic development ranked at the top of the list for many respondents, he said.
The Cape Girardeau City Council voted in June to spend up to $80,000 to develop a new, 20-year comprehensive plan. The council hired Teska Associates and Boulder, Colorado-based Orion Planning + Design to help craft the Cape Vision 2040 plan.
Hoffman and Orion partner Robert Barber led Thursday's session.
Hoffman said the plan will serve as a guide for coordinated growth and development in the city. "What we're trying to do is think beyond tomorrow," he said. "It is kind of a visionary document."
The planning work began in late summer.
"We've been pretty much listening. Mostly what we have tried to do is ask questions," he said.
Hoffman said he expects a draft of the plan will be ready by March with a goal to finish the plan and have it approved by May.
