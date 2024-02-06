Public: Cape city plan should focus on redevelopment

Cape Girardeau's new comprehensive plan should emphasize "retrofit and redevelopment" of the city's downtown and neighborhoods, residents said at a public meeting Thursday.

More than 30 people, including a Cub Scout troop, attended the meeting at the Osage Centre.

Some in the audience said they would rather the plan focus on landscaping and improving transportation corridors, including providing pedestrian and bicycle paths across Kingshighway.

Justin Graham said the city needs to make the traffic-heavy Kingshighway corridor more accessible to pedestrians. "It is terrible trying to cross Kingshighway," he said.

Residents said the city's commercial corridors have a lot of concrete, empty parking lots and not enough green space.

Consultant Mike Hoffman of Teska Associates of Evanston, Illinois, said there are challenges with redeveloping older parts of the city, noting it is easier to build on open pieces of property.

Judith Lang, who formerly operated a downtown jewelry store with her husband, voiced support for redeveloping old buildings.

She also suggested placing trees along city streets. "We need trees," she said, adding that along Kingshighway "what you see are telephone poles or utility poles."

Ashley Duerst said she wants more unique, non-chain restaurants with outdoor patios and courtyards. "I would love to see more local restaurants," said Duerst who lives downtown.

Other suggestions included improving the appearance of Independence Street and installation of more aesthetically pleasing welcome signs, along with landscaping, at the entrances to the city.

The public has responded at meetings and online with about 1,300 suggestions for future development of Cape Girardeau, Hoffman said.