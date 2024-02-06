Public can weigh in on levee, floodwall projects in 7 states

NEW ORLEANS -- The Army Corps of Engineers says levee and floodwall projects in seven states from Missouri to Louisiana include 101 areas where levees are an average of 2 feet below the recommended height and 22 where floodwalls are too low or need stabilizing.

The agency will hold online meetings Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 to take public comments about its environmental impact statement for all 143 projects, it said in a news release Tuesday.

Most of the work is along the Mississippi River from Cape Girardeau to southeastern Louisiana, also including projects in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi, according to the document released Aug. 28. Seven projects are on the Ohio River in Southern Illinois. All are described in the first of 21 appendixes to the 212-page document.

Levee work also includes reducing seepage or the chance part of the dirt embankment will slide off. Some projects are planned to correct more than one problem in the districts headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee; Vicksburg, Mississippi; and New Orleans.