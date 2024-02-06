Public Art Committee to unveil sculptures Thursday

Seven unique monuments exuding "imaginative interpretations of nature" will be publicly unveiled 5:30 p.m. April 11 as part of the City of Cape Girardeau Public Art Committee's sixth annual public outdoor sculpture exhibition.

The public reception will be held at 151 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Past exhibitor Stephanie Sailer juried this year's exhibition that spans the nine blocks along Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"Art serves an increasingly important role in our society, reminding us of our experiences, questions and curiosities," Sailer said in a news release. "I was humbled and honored to help craft the show's direction this year, and I greatly appreciate the time and energy put forth by all the artists."

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri director Sara Steffens said each year features a new selection of artists.

This year, Steffens said, the exhibition will feature two to three artists whose artwork has not previously been featured, including Dylan Collins from Wisconsin and Marc Moulton from Georgia.

Cape Girardeau native Nathan Pierce, brother to last year's participant Ben Pierce, will be featured, Steffens said, adding, "They seem to switch every other year."

Steffens said Sailer received an MFA with an emphasis on sculpture from the University of Kansas.