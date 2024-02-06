All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 4, 2019

Public Art Committee to unveil sculptures Thursday

Seven unique monuments exuding "imaginative interpretations of nature" will be publicly unveiled 5:30 p.m. April 11 as part of the City of Cape Girardeau Public Art Committee's sixth annual public outdoor sculpture exhibition. The public reception will be held at 151 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
One of the public sculptures from the 2017 exhibit is seen along Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The 2019 exhibit will be unveiled April 1l.
One of the public sculptures from the 2017 exhibit is seen along Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The 2019 exhibit will be unveiled April 1l.Southeast Missourian file

Seven unique monuments exuding "imaginative interpretations of nature" will be publicly unveiled 5:30 p.m. April 11 as part of the City of Cape Girardeau Public Art Committee's sixth annual public outdoor sculpture exhibition.

The public reception will be held at 151 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Past exhibitor Stephanie Sailer juried this year's exhibition that spans the nine blocks along Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"Art serves an increasingly important role in our society, reminding us of our experiences, questions and curiosities," Sailer said in a news release. "I was humbled and honored to help craft the show's direction this year, and I greatly appreciate the time and energy put forth by all the artists."

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri director Sara Steffens said each year features a new selection of artists.

This year, Steffens said, the exhibition will feature two to three artists whose artwork has not previously been featured, including Dylan Collins from Wisconsin and Marc Moulton from Georgia.

Cape Girardeau native Nathan Pierce, brother to last year's participant Ben Pierce, will be featured, Steffens said, adding, "They seem to switch every other year."

Steffens said Sailer received an MFA with an emphasis on sculpture from the University of Kansas.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Thursday, you'll notice some of the pieces kind of have their structure coming apart, like it's transforming and becoming a new piece," Steffens said.

She said each year the national search invites a new juror to select the pieces and choose a theme.

Steffens said she's particularly excited about one of the larger pieces that will be installed Wednesday or Thursday, but declined to describe it in detail before the unveiling.

Sailer worked with the Public Art Committee, Old Town Cape, Inc.; City of Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State University's Chris Wubbena, professor of sculpture, and Justin Henry Miller, an associate professor of painting and exhibitions coordinator, in choosing this year's artists.

Steffens added, "I love this show; I can't believe it's been six years. When we get to our 10th year, we're going to have to do something big."

Featured Artists

  • Karl Saliter (Cornwall Bridge, Connecticut) | "Particle Wave"
  • Andrew Arvanetes (DeKalb, Illinois) | "Mobile Home"
  • Richard Herzog (Athens, Georgia) | "Dulband Satellite Flower"
  • Dylan Collins (Morgantown, Wisconsin) | "Mind Started Rambling"
  • Nathan Pierce (Cape Girardeau) | "Equity"
  • Marc Moulton (Statesboro, Gerogia) | "Swept"
  • Carl Billingsley (Greensboro, North Carolina) | "Triangulation Tower"

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy