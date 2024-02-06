Public administrator candidate filing to open in May

At the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting Monday, April 22, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers announced candidate filing for the public administrator position will reopen following the April 13 death of Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel.

The filing period will reopen from 8 a.m. Monday, May 13, to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 17.

Candidates for nomination will be on the ballot for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election.

Interested individuals should file at the Office of the Cape Girardeau County Clerk, County Administration Building, 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, in Jackson between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Those who file May 13 will select a number by random drawing to determine their ballot placement. After the first day, candidates will be listed in order of their filing.

Candidates will be asked to show proof of identification and submit a $100 filing fee payable to the County Central Committee of their political party.

They will also need to provide a signed affidavit from a surety company authorized to do business in Missouri indicating they meet the bond requirements of the Office of Public Administrator.

Summers swore Laura Cassatt in as interim public administrator to serve until a full time public administrator is elected and takes office. She had been working with Reitzel for the last six months.

Prior to her death, Reitzel had served as the county’s public administrator since 2013.