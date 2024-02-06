Psych hospital project moves forward in Cape

Plans to establish a $29.2 million, 102-bed psychiatric hospital in Cape Girardeau will move forward now that a state board has given its approval.

The Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee unanimously approved the project Monday under the state's Certificate of Need law, which regulates the number of hospital beds a community may have and the types of equipment hospitals may purchase.

The new behavioral health center would cover adult and adolescent inpatient care along with a coordinated outpatient program.

The project is a joint venture involving at least Universal Health Services and Southeast Hospital, according to the 46-page application submitted to the review committee.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, SoutheastHEALTH officials said Universal Health Services is one of the nation's largest hospital management companies.

Universal Health Services (UHS) owns, operates or manages more than 350 facilities, mostly dealing with behavioral health care, in 37 states, the application states.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with UHS to provide additional behavioral health services," SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman said in the statement. "Together we will provide innovative, best-practice behavioral health care."

According to the statement, "UHS is interested in Cape Girardeau because of its central location in Southeast Missouri and the increasing need for behavioral health services across the population."

The new hospital, which will operate independently from SoutheastHEALTH, likely will be located on undeveloped land on the West Campus owned by Southeast, near the Southeast Cancer Center and Southeast Medical Plaza, according to the statement.

"It is anticipated that a groundbreaking will be held in early fall," SoutheastHEALTH officials said.

State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, said Tuesday "it's fabulous news."

Swan said Saint Francis Medical Center has discussed participating in the project. The application itself makes no mention of Saint Francis Medical Center.

Saint Francis Medical Center president and CEO Maryann Reese wrote a letter of support for the project to the review committee last week.

"This project would address a severe regional need by improving access to mental health services in Southeast Missouri," she wrote.

She added, "Saint Francis recognizes the importance of such a facility in the community as well as the importance of collaboration, where possible."