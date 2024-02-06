Psych hospital partnership announced for Cape Girardeau

SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services are entering into a partnership to build a behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, officials announced Thursday.

"With the limited access to behavioral health providers in Southeast's service area, patients in crisis commonly come to the emergency departments of acute-care hospitals, which challenges the care team's ability to provide appropriate treatment and stabilization, post-discharge placement, and patient transportation," said SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman at a news conference Thursday.

"Southeast and UHS intend to provide specialized care for patients, along with investing in medical residencies, clinical training and the latest in telehealth technology to bridge the gap in access," Bateman said.

A new, free-standing 102-bed behavioral health hospital will be constructed -- a $33 million, state-of-the-art facility that will span more than 68,000 square feet and will significantly improve access to care for behavioral health programs and services, Bateman said.

The facility will employ more than 180 clinicians, support staff and technicians, Shauna Hoffman, vice president of marketing for SoutheastHEALTH, said during the news conference.

Bateman said the facility will provide a full spectrum of care, from inpatient services to access to the outpatient behavioral health clinic after discharge.

Shelah Adams, national director of behavioral health integration with UHS, said the company is pleased to collaborate with SoutheastHEALTH to provide critical services in an underserved region.

Since UHS operates more than 250 behavioral health facilities in 37 states, Adams said, the company can provide quality benchmarking and share best practices across the board.