Psych hospital partnership announced for Cape Girardeau

SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services are entering into a partnership to build a behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, officials announced Thursday.

"With the limited access to behavioral health providers in Southeast's service area, patients in crisis commonly come to the emergency departments of acute-care hospitals, which challenges the care team's ability to provide appropriate treatment and stabilization, post-discharge placement, and patient transportation," said SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman in a news conference Thursday.

"Southeast and UHS intend to provide specialized care for patients, along with investing in medical residencies, clinical training and the latest in telehealth technology to bridge the gap in access," according to Bateman.

A new, free-standing 102-bed behavioral health hospital will be constructed — a $33 million, state-of-the-art facility that will span more than 68,000 square-feet and will significantly improve access to care for behavioral health programs and services, Bateman said.

Construction will begin this summer on the facility, to be located on Southeast's west campus, across from the existing Cancer Center on Mount Auburn Road, adjacent to Interstate 55 at exit 95.