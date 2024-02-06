Protesters rally for third day; arrests made

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police made several arrests Sunday night as protesters broke windows and damaged property during a third night of demonstrations over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man.

After organizers announced the demonstration had ended, a few dozen people continued to march downtown and some in the crowd started knocking over large potted plants and throwing objects through windows.

St. Louis police said Sunday night they had reports of significant property damage downtown, and officers arrived to disperse an "unruly crowd."

At least seven people were taken into custody.

Heading into a third night of protests, organizers said they were frustrated a few people who have caused trouble at night could make it harder to spread their nonviolent message.

Sunday's crowd began protesting silently in the late afternoon in front of the police department building, then chanted, "Stop killing us" as officers looked on from headquarters windows.

Afterward, they resumed large-scale marching through streets, similar to what they'd done in previous days, chanting slogans such as, "This is what democracy looks like."

As nightfall came, most of the protesters had left, with about 100 remaining near the police station chanting, "The whole damn system is guilty as hell."

Protesters object to the not-guilty verdict released Friday for Jason Stockley, who had been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011.

Authorities closed several blocks around the police headquarters Sunday afternoon in anticipation of the demonstration, which followed two days of nonviolent marches that devolved after sunset when small groups turned violent Friday and Saturday nights.

Protesters and organizers said the violence and vandalism by a few people threatens to detract from broader messages of racial equity.

"It's counterproductive," said Democratic Rep. Michael Butler, who added people he described as "agitators" are not part of protest leadership.

Kayla Reed, an organizer and activist with the St. Louis Action Council, said actions of those few people have unfairly been used to "demonize" nonviolent protesters. She said not everyone who shows up at protests share the same goals as organizers or the majority of protesters.