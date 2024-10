Protesters march in St. Louis suburb over police shooting

ST. LOUIS -- Protesters took to the streets again Wednesday in the St. Louis area to demonstrate against a judge's recent acquittal of a white former police officer who fatally shot a black suspect in 2011.

The demonstration was the latest part of an effort by protesters to disrupt business as a way to draw attention to their cause. It had been announced for Shaw Park in the suburb of Clayton, Missouri, and about 100 people gathered there. They quickly left, though, and a larger group met up near the St. Louis Galleria in nearby Richmond Heights, where they blocked traffic.

Demonstrators marched and chanted near the upscale shopping mall and briefly moved toward an interstate on-ramp, but police blocked the entrance and pushed the protesters back.

"No justice, no profits," the marchers chanted. "Whose streets? Our streets!"

St. Louis County police soon announced the demonstration had become an unlawful assembly and ordered protesters to leave an area near the mall, saying anyone who didn't go could be arrested. Protest organizers urged the demonstrators to leave, and most complied.

In the wake of a judge's acquittal last week of Jason Stockley, who was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith, protesters have targeted affluent areas in and around St. Louis and places known to be economic drivers.

The protests have been largely nonviolent, but there was vandalism over the weekend after peaceful organized protests ended.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said in a statement the county's police force was ready to protect the public, businesses and "any demonstrators planning to gather here in order to lawfully exercise their right of free speech."

Meanwhile, police in Wisconsin are trying to find whoever spray-painted a message on the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial calling for justice for Smith. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release that "#Justice4AnthonySmith" was spray-painted Saturday on the memorial outside the state Capitol in Madison.

And St. Louis city police were investigating whether an officer posted a meme equating the Black Lives Matter movement with domestic terrorism in response to a Facebook post by a woman who was protesting Stockley's acquittal.