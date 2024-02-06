Protest rally canceled because of safety concerns

The Missouri Grassroots Organizer Coalition canceled a "#ResignHawley" rally and demonstration over safety concerns that had been planned for Thursday.
The group had been planning to gather at Capaha Park's Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau to protest U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's objections to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win, and the attack on the Capitol.
"We were informed by local organizers about the cancellation after national organizations they were working with determined the threat level was too high," said Andy Leighton of Cape Girardeau, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee.
A Facebook post made by a local organizier said, "Constituents across the state of Missouri are demanding the resignation of Senator Josh Hawley for inciting violence against the United States Congress on January 6th, 2021. Come hear local community leaders, and join us for a campaign to hold Sen. Hawley accountable for his violent rhetoric."