Protest lodged over Cape Girardeau County project award

Little Dixie Construction of Columbia, Missouri, has lodged a written protest with Cape Girardeau County after Jackson's Penzel Construction was awarded the design-build contract to expand the county jail and renovate the vacant 1908-era county courthouse.
"We will review [Little Dixie's] protest and will issue a response," said Presiding County Commissioner Clint Tracy on Monday, Dec. 5, with no specific timeline set for resolution.
"It's a process," Tracy said.
Both Little Dixie and Penzel submitted $45.5 million bids for the project, it was revealed Nov. 17.
While the bids were identical in terms of cost, Tracy said last month the firms did vary when it came to "scope" of work promised.
"We gave Penzel-Trainor and Little Dixie a list of five things we wanted for the money and Penzel said it could do four of the five and Little Dixie said it could do two," said Tracy in an interview with the Southeast Missourian on Nov. 18.
County officials outlined the five areas of work, more than 90% or $43 million of which is related to the housing of prisoners.
