NewsJuly 10, 2020

Protest in Scott County over murder conviction

A group of about 30 demonstrators protest the conviction of Willekis Dorsey outside of the Scott County Court House on Thursday in Benton, Missouri. ...

Ben Matthews
A group of about 30 demonstrators protest the conviction of Willekis Dorsey outside of the Scott County Court House on Thursday in Benton, Missouri. The protest marked the first time David Robinson, center in red, returned to the courthouse since his own wrongful conviction for the murder of Sheila Box on Aug. 5, 2000, in Scott County. Robinson served nearly 18 years in prison until he was exonerated, his sentence was vacated and he was released in 2018. Dorsey is serving a life sentence after being convicted Aug. 7, 2003, for the murder of Don Prude in 2000. Defense attorneys entered a petition for a writ of habeas corpus April 14, which stated Dorsey's conviction for Prude's murder was "the result of both prosecutorial misconduct arising from the state's failure to disclose exculpatory and impeaching evidence and in allowing its witnesses to give false testimony at his trial, and ineffective assistance of counsel in failing to call witnesses and challenge purportedly scientific evidence."
Local News

