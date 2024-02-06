Protest at Southeast Missourian offices

Jon K. Rust, left, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications, speaks to a group of protesters Wednesday outside of the Southeast Missourian offices in downtown Cape Girardeau. The protesters demanded justice for Madison Robinson — a 15-year-old girl who was murdered Aug. 24 on her front porch. A suspect in the case was arrested and charged with murder, but the charges were dropped by prosecutors in November after a witness refused to testify. The protesters questioned the newspaper’s decision to publish information obtained from a probable-cause statement in the case against the suspect. In September, the Southeast Missourian implemented new practices to anonymize witness information. Around the same time, Cape Girardeau County modified how it provides and redacts information within publicly available documents. BEN MATTHEWS