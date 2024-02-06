Protecting kids online — program offered at CTC

Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV) will host a "Parent Night" event to educate adults 18 years and older about ways to keep their children safe from online predators.

Melissa J. Straub

SEMO NASV has invited parents from the Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City school districts to attend at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Cape Girardeau's Career and Technology Center (CTC), 1080 S. Silver Springs Road.

"We're bringing in a nationally-recognized speaker, Melissa J. Straub, who is a private investigator and founder of High Impact Youth Training Solutions in Leonia, New Jersey," said Alix Gasser, SEMO NASV's development director since July 2021.

High Impact's website makes reference to the increased risk children face because of the effect of remote learning during COVID.