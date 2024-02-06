Prospects dimming for LGBT rights in Missouri this session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- It's legal in Missouri to fire people or evict them from an apartment if they are gay, and efforts by some state lawmakers to outlaw such discrimination are dwindling as the session nears a close.

The Kansas City Star reported the Missouri House Judiciary Committee debated adding sexual orientation and gender identity as protected statuses under the Missouri Human Rights Act.

Two gay Kansas City Democrats, state Reps. Randy Dunn and Greg Razer, sponsored the legislation, called the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act.

"Until we pass this legislation, I can still be fired from my job because I'm gay," Razer said. "The two of us can go to a restaurant tonight here in Jefferson City and be forced to leave because we're gay, and we would have no legal recourse. We feel that in 2017 in the state of Missouri, that would be unacceptable."

Alyssa Johnson of Concerned Women for America said requiring protection of LGBT communities would go directly against her religious convictions as an evangelical Christian.