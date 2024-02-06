Prosecutors: Missouri inmate confessed to killing 4 women in 1990

CLAYTON, Mo. — A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday.

Gary Muehlberg, a 73-year-old inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center, confessed to the 1990 killings after O'Fallon police detective Jodi Weber reopened the cold case and linked one of the killings to Muehlberg through DNA testing, authorities said at a news conference.

Prosecutors from Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties, which was where the victims' bodies were found, announced four new counts of first-degree murder against Muehlberg for the killings of Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Donna Reitmeyer and Sandy Little.

"It may have taken a while, but your family member was not forgotten," St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar told relatives of the victims who attended the news conference.

Lohmar said all of the killings had connections to an area of south St. Louis that was known at the time for prostitution, but he declined to elaborate. He said authorities have not determined a motive for the killings.

Gary Muehlberg

Muehlberg was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the killing of Kenneth Atchison. Lohmar said Muehlberg killed Atchison in a dispute over money.

The body of one of the victims was found in O'Fallon, prompting Weber to reopen the case in 2008. She began trying to find a match of DNA samples. Finally, this spring, DNA evidence connected Muehlberg to Mihan.

"Incredible!" Weber said when asked about her reaction to the DNA match.

Prosecutors then began talking to Muehlberg and agreed not to pursue the death penalty in exchange for his cooperation, which led to his eventual confession, Lohmar said.