KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 26-year-old man was charged Monday in a weekend shooting that killed three people and wounded six more in Kansas City, police said.

Keivon Greene is accused of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and prosecutors said they expect to file more charges. A second suspect was involved in the shooting, according to a probable cause statement.

Responding officers found two men and a woman dead from gunshot wounds about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot where a crowd had gathered near an auto shop known to host informal after-hours get-togethers, police said.

According to the probable cause statement, one of the wounded told police the shooting started after she greeted one of the suspects and his girlfriend with a hug.

The victim's boyfriend then told the suspect to "watch his hands." When the victim and her boyfriend began to walk away, the suspect took out a gun and fatally shot him in the back, according to the statement.

Evidence markers fill the street as police investigate the scene after several people died and others were injured following a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri. Tammy Ljungblad ~ The Kansas City Star via AP