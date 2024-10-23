All sections
NewsJune 27, 2023

Prosecutors files charges in shooting that killed 3, wounded 6 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 26-year-old man was charged Monday in a weekend shooting that killed three people and wounded six more in Kansas City, police said. Keivon Greene is accused of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and prosecutors said they expect to file more charges. A second suspect was involved in the shooting, according to a probable cause statement...

Associated Press
Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves holds hands with Cherron Barney, left, and another woman as people gathered in the street to pray after several people died and others were injured following a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves holds hands with Cherron Barney, left, and another woman as people gathered in the street to pray after several people died and others were injured following a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.Tammy Ljungblad ~ The Kansas City Star via AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 26-year-old man was charged Monday in a weekend shooting that killed three people and wounded six more in Kansas City, police said.

Keivon Greene is accused of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and prosecutors said they expect to file more charges. A second suspect was involved in the shooting, according to a probable cause statement.

Responding officers found two men and a woman dead from gunshot wounds about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot where a crowd had gathered near an auto shop known to host informal after-hours get-togethers, police said.

According to the probable cause statement, one of the wounded told police the shooting started after she greeted one of the suspects and his girlfriend with a hug.

The victim's boyfriend then told the suspect to "watch his hands." When the victim and her boyfriend began to walk away, the suspect took out a gun and fatally shot him in the back, according to the statement.

Evidence markers fill the street as police investigate the scene after several people died and others were injured following a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Tammy Ljungblad ~ The Kansas City Star via AP
Evidence markers fill the street as police investigate the scene after several people died and others were injured following a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Evidence markers fill the street as police investigate the scene after several people died and others were injured following a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.Tammy Ljungblad ~ The Kansas City Star via AP
Another person pulled a gun and began shooting, striking the woman in the buttocks. The victim identified Greene as the man who shot her, according to the statement.

Online court records did not name an attorney for Greene.

Police initially said at least five others were shot and taken to hospitals by private vehicles and ambulances. On Monday, police identified a sixth person who went to a hospital after being wounded.

The dead were identified as Nikko Manning, 22; Jasity Strong, 28; and Camden Brown, 29.

Greene was taken into custody at a hospital, where he went after being shot in the hand. The second suspect was arrested Sunday in Grandview, Missouri, police said.

Police said Sunday that another person was wounded in a separate shooting blocks away about 3 a.m. No additional information in that shooting has been released.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves joined people at the scene in a prayer circle as officers collected evidence.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

