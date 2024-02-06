Prosecutor won't charge reporter who uncovered Missouri database flaw

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prosecutor will not charge a St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist who exposed a state database flaw that allowed public access to thousands of teachers' Social Security numbers.

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson released a statement Friday saying there is an argument to be made there was a violation of law, and the issues at the heart of the investigation have been resolved through non-legal means, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"As such, it is not in the best interest of Cole County citizens to utilize the significant resources and taxpayer dollars that would be necessary to pursue misdemeanor criminal charges in this case," Thompson said.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the investigation in October after a Post-Dispatch reporter informed the state of a significant data issue that left the teachers' data vulnerable to public disclosure. The newspaper held off publishing a story about the flaw until the state fixed it.