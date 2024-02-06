Prosecutor wants new trial in murder

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis prosecutor is asking for a new trial for a man convicted of murder.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office last week asked for a new trial for 45-year-old Lamar Allen Johnson of St. Louis. Johnson was convicted of murdering Marcus Boyd in 1995. Another man has since confessed to killing Boyd.
