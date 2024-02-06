Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder case

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- The Stoddard County prosecuting attorney is seeking the death penalty for a Dexter, Missouri, man accused of murdering a co-worker.
On Monday, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver filed his notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Boyd R. Lippoldt, 41, who was charged Nov. 6 with first-degree murder in connection to the Nov. 5 death of 32-year-old Frank James Morris of Dexter. Lippoldt also faces an armed criminal action charge.
The case is in the Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County on a change of venue from Stoddard County.
According to the probable-cause affidavit provided by Oliver's office, at 4:43 p.m. Nov. 5, Lippoldt contacted 911 dispatch and said his co-worker, Morris, had been run over and was lying in the grass in front of B&B Truck at 14082 County Road 517 in Dexter. Lippoldt said he had been in the back of the business working before finding Morris. He said he could not offer any details about the accident, and he thought Morris was dead.
When officers and emergency personnel arrived, Morris was found lying in the grass about 75 yards in front of the business. Morris was not responsive and, shortly after, was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.
There appeared to be blood and clothing attached to the undercarriage and a dent to the driver-side front bumper of a truck found on the east side of the business, the affidavit stated. Lippoldt was the registered owner of the truck.
The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated and a search warrant obtained to process the crime scene.
Lippoldt was interviewed by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene and confirmed the truck was his,according to the affidavit. After waiving his rights, he admitted to accidentally running over Morris and was taken into custody for investigation and further questioning at the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office. Before questioning, a small plastic baggie containing a crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine was located inside Lippoldt's pocket.
In an interview with Stoddard County Sheriff's Office investigators, Lippoldt admitted using methamphetamine between 3 and 3:30 p.m. that day with Morris, the affidavit stated. He said he and Morris were working on his truck in front of the business on the gravel lot. He said Morris had the hood up, looking at the motor when the truck malfunctioned and popped into gear, causing him to run over Morris. Lippoldt said Morris could have possibly held on to the truck's front bumper when it popped into gear, which dragged him through the gravel onto the grass in front of the business. Lippoldt said he was looking down at the truck's gauges when the accident occurred and couldn't offer further details. Lippoldt said he parked the truck on the side of the building out of fear law enforcement wouldn't believe him.
After investigators processed the scene, it was evident Morris was first struck in the grass and then dragged a short distance. Investigators concluded Lippoldt's version of events were not consistent with the physical evidence at the scene, according to the affidavit. Lippoldt's vehicle was test-driven and appeared in working condition. No mechanical gear failures were noted.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.