Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Stoddard County murder case

There appeared to be blood and clothing attached to the undercarriage and a dent to the driver-side front bumper of a truck found on the east side of the business, the affidavit stated. Lippoldt was the registered owner of the truck.

The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated and a search warrant obtained to process the crime scene.

Lippoldt was interviewed by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene and confirmed the truck was his,according to the affidavit. After waiving his rights, he admitted to accidentally running over Morris and was taken into custody for investigation and further questioning at the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office. Before questioning, a small plastic baggie containing a crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine was located inside Lippoldt's pocket.

In an interview with Stoddard County Sheriff's Office investigators, Lippoldt admitted using methamphetamine between 3 and 3:30 p.m. that day with Morris, the affidavit stated. He said he and Morris were working on his truck in front of the business on the gravel lot. He said Morris had the hood up, looking at the motor when the truck malfunctioned and popped into gear, causing him to run over Morris. Lippoldt said Morris could have possibly held on to the truck's front bumper when it popped into gear, which dragged him through the gravel onto the grass in front of the business. Lippoldt said he was looking down at the truck's gauges when the accident occurred and couldn't offer further details. Lippoldt said he parked the truck on the side of the building out of fear law enforcement wouldn't believe him.

After investigators processed the scene, it was evident Morris was first struck in the grass and then dragged a short distance. Investigators concluded Lippoldt's version of events were not consistent with the physical evidence at the scene, according to the affidavit. Lippoldt's vehicle was test-driven and appeared in working condition. No mechanical gear failures were noted.