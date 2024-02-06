Prosecutor to seek death penalty for Ellington killings

ELLINGTON, Mo. -- A prosecutor will seek the death penalty against two men accused of killing an elderly couple during a robbery, he said Monday.

Timothy Callahan, 44, of Farmington, Missouri, and David Young, 67, of Ironton, Missouri, were arrested Saturday without incident at a motel in Deerfield Township, Ohio. Both were charged with two counts each of first-degree murder.

Reynolds County, Missouri, prosecutor Michael Randazzo said in an interview with The Associated Press he will file additional charges of armed criminal action, robbery and assault against both men, who are jailed without bond in Ohio awaiting extradition.

Randazzo said there was evidence the crime was premeditated and he planned to pursue the death penalty.

The men are accused in the shootings of 86-year-old James Nance, his 72-year-old wife, Janet, and a 73-year-old friend of the family Oct. 18 at the Nance home near Ellington.