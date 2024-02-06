All sections
NewsDecember 5, 2018
Prosecutor tapped to be Missouri Democratic Party leader
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will be the Missouri Democratic Party's next leader. The Kansas City Star reported Democrats elected Baker on Saturday. She will replace Stephen Webber as state party chair. Baker is taking the reins following major Democratic losses. Republican Josh Hawley unseated Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in November, which will give the state two Republican U.S. senators...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will be the Missouri Democratic Party's next leader.

The Kansas City Star reported Democrats elected Baker on Saturday. She will replace Stephen Webber as state party chair.

Baker is taking the reins following major Democratic losses. Republican Josh Hawley unseated Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in November, which will give the state two Republican U.S. senators.

Auditor Nicole Galloway soon will be the only statewide Democratic officeholder. Republicans hold supermajorities in the state House and Senate.

Baker told the newspaper it's an opportunity for Democrats to self-assess. She said progressives and conservatives are welcome in Democrats' "great big tent."

Baker was appointed county prosecutor in 2011 and elected in 2012. She said she plans to run for re-election.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

