Prosecutor tapped to be Missouri Democratic Party leader

Auditor Nicole Galloway soon will be the only statewide Democratic officeholder. Republicans hold supermajorities in the state House and Senate.

Baker told the newspaper it's an opportunity for Democrats to self-assess. She said progressives and conservatives are welcome in Democrats' "great big tent."

Baker was appointed county prosecutor in 2011 and elected in 2012. She said she plans to run for re-election.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com