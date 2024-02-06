Special prosecutor Allen Moss has filed a motion to prevent defense attorneys from sharing information with the public and media regarding the prosecution of Leon Lamb for the 1992 murder of Mischelle Lawless of Benton.

Moss filed a request for a protective order Wednesday, Feb. 5. It asks the judge to prevent defense attorneys from sharing information about evidence because it would “significantly” lessen the chance of being able to find a jury pool who could be impartial and fair.”

The 32-year-old case has become one of the most followed unsolved murder cases in Missouri, having been the subject of several national television shows and podcasts, as well as local newspaper reports and TV news reports across three decades.

Moss also wants the names of witnesses kept secret, claiming public knowledge of their identities “would place the witnesses at an increased risk of harm because of some members of the public’s extreme interest in the case. Further, there would be an increased risk of witness tampering or negative influence on the witnesses.”

Lamb’s lead defense attorney, Russ Oliver, opposed Moss’s request with a filing submitted on Friday, saying that the mere filing of criminal charges does not create good cause for a discovery protective order. In his opposition, Oliver cited the vast media coverage of the case, which Oliver pointed out included interviews given by James and Moss on KFVS in which crime scene photos were shown to the public.

“They describe themselves as the ‘last best chance to do something in this case’ while they stand with the investigative file on display for the cameras.”

The opposition also pointed out that Moss and James asked for the public’s help via a Facebook Page.

“On November 15, 2023, the page described locations of interest in Sikeston that are a part of the investigative file,” Oliver wrote in his opposition. “On November 27, 2023 it asked questions of the public about Rick’s Deli, a place of interest in the investigative file. On December 23, 2023, the page described a wedding that the victim went to and a Halloween party at ‘Ms. Worley’s house’ and asked the public for details. Then when Leon Lamb was arrested, numerous posts were made publicizing the arrest and showing his mugshot. …

“They now claim that justice demands that no one else do what they have been doing for 32 years, including the Special Prosecutor and his investigator for the past 18 months.”

Oliver continued, that their case “will be greatly hampered if during our investigation we are unable to ask witnesses about the evidence in the investigative file, ask the public to help us find information related to items in the investigative file and counteract 32 years of the state’s publicity parade. Further, it would be wholly inequitable, a violation of the defendant’s due process rights and a violation of the defendant’s right to a public trial to allow the state to publicly request assistance to find information related to specific items of evidence for 32 years and then declare that the defense is wholly precluded from doing the very same thing.”

Lamb was indicted by a grand jury and taken into custody on Dec. 20, 2024. Lamb is the ex-boyfriend of Lawless, a 19-year-old college nursing student who was found in her car shot three times. A blood trail was found 100 feet down the steep embankment of the Interstate-55 exit ramp at Benton.

Lamb was arrested at his home in Conway, Arkansas, and held in Faulkner County, Arkansas until Friday, when he was extradited to Missouri.

In 1994, the case resulted in the conviction of Josh Kezer, who earned an actual innocence ruling as part of his exoneration in 2009. Kezer has continued to advocate for justice in the case, having donated thousands of dollars for DNA testing. He has fought to keep the case in the spotlight to find Lawless’s killer or killers. Kezer’s lead exoneration attorney, Charles Weiss, has joined Lamb’s legal defense team. In his previous work, Weiss deposed several witnesses, including other suspects in the case.

After Kezer was convicted in 1994, people began to claim that other men had committed the crime. Months after the murder, a witness said he met Mark Abbottt in a fishing cabin, where the witness asked him about the case and told him, “I took care of the bitch.” The witness has made this statement many times, including under oath.

Abbott, an identical twin, is the man who claims he found Lawless the night of the murder, reached in to grab her from a slumped position, and dropped her after seeing her condition. He then went to a nearby gas station pay phone, where he would eventually claim he saw Kezer in a white car, even though just a few days after the murder, Abbott told a Scott City police officer he saw Ray Ring inside the white car. Abbott told several versions of a story in the days following the murder. In a subsequent investigation following Kezer’s exoneration, former Sheriff Rick Walter said that DNA testing revealed that Abbott’s DNA was found in a place on Lawless’s body that can’t be accounted for in Abbott’s version of what happened.

In 1997, while in custody waiting for sentencing, Abbott told a narcotics officer that he saw his drug-dealing associate Kevin Williams shoot Lawless. In that version of the story, Abbott said Williams shot her over an accusation that Lawless was pregnant by him.