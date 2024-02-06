Prosecutor seeking to free inmate is accused of hiding evidence

Missouri's attorney general asked a judge on Thursday to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder.

Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson has long claimed innocence. Gardner, a Democrat, filed a motion in August asking a St. Louis judge to vacate the conviction, a move that would free Johnson from prison. The judge has not ruled in the case but a hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's filing in St. Louis Circuit Court said the circuit attorney's office falsely claimed that it had provided all forensic testing to the attorney general as part of the discovery process.

"The Circuit Attorney never disclosed she received the positive results of a gunshot residue test on Johnson's jacket seized from his trunk when he was arrested," the court filing stated. "The Circuit Attorney has personally concealed evidence from the Attorney General and from this Court. The concealed evidence is material because it tends to prove that Johnson is guilty. Sanctions must issue."

Gardner's office, in a statement, accused Schmitt of twisting the facts "to suit his personal agenda."

Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory speech Nov. 8, in Maryland Heights, Misosuri. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

"This is not the first time this office has used the justice system to play politics," the statement said, referring to Schmitt's office. "The Office of the Circuit Attorney at no point intentionally concealed evidence."

Schmitt's spokesman, Chris Nuelle, declined to comment. Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate in November but won't be sworn in for his new job until Jan. 3.

Johnson was convicted of killing Boyd over a $40 drug debt and received a life sentence while another suspect, Phil Campbell, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in exchange for a seven-year prison term.

Johnson claimed he was with his girlfriend miles away when Boyd was killed. Meanwhile, years after the killing, the state's only witness recanted his identification of Johnson and Campbell as the shooters. Two other men have confessed to Boyd's killing and said Johnson was not involved.

Gardner launched an investigation in collaboration with lawyers at the Midwest Innocence Project. She said the investigation found misconduct by a prosecutor, secret payments made to the witness, police reports that were falsified and perjured testimony.