Prosecutor: No imminent charges in alleged animal abuse case

"This matter was sent to my office for review of charges on Jan.15, 2024. Due to lack of evidence in the case presented, the matter was referred back to the Cape Girardeau Police Department for further investigation,” he said in an email to a local media inquiry and forwarded to the Southeast Missourian.

Police reportedly found two deceased dogs outside of and two dogs inside a residence in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street. A release from the department says no food or water was available to the animals during the recent extreme cold weather.