NewsJanuary 19, 2024

Prosecutor: No imminent charges in alleged animal abuse case

No one has been charged with crimes related to deceased and distressed dogs found in and around a Cape Girardeau residence earlier this week. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, he has referred the matter back to Cape Girardeau Police Department...

Southeast Missourian
No one has been charged with crimes related to deceased and distressed dogs found in and around a Cape Girardeau residence earlier this week.

According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, he has referred the matter back to Cape Girardeau Police Department.

"This matter was sent to my office for review of charges on Jan.15, 2024. Due to lack of evidence in the case presented, the matter was referred back to the Cape Girardeau Police Department for further investigation,” he said in an email to a local media inquiry and forwarded to the Southeast Missourian.

Police reportedly found two deceased dogs outside of and two dogs inside a residence in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street. A release from the department says no food or water was available to the animals during the recent extreme cold weather.

