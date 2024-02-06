Prosecutor: No acquittal in Robinson case; state could seek new trial

Scott County Prosecutor Paul Boyd said Thursday the Missouri Supreme Court did not acquit David Robinson and he could be retried for a 17-year-old murder.

The high court's decision to set aside his conviction on the grounds he met the "gateway claim" of innocence does not mean he has been exonerated, Boyd said.

"Mr. Robinson's convictions have been set aside with the opportunity of the State to file charges for a new trial," he wrote in a news release emailed to the Southeast Missourian.

"The Missouri Attorney General's office is reviewing the order for further action," Boyd said. The Missouri Attorney General's Office, which conducted the prosecution, has 30 days to decide whether to retry Robinson.

The burden of proof now lies back with the state, however.

Boyd, who was not involved in the prosecution, said in an email to the Southeast Missourian that "Mr. Robinson was granted habeas relief as to a new trial" as a result of a trial error.

Boyd's comments come despite a judge's report that "no physical evidence links David Robinson to the crime, and a great deal of new evidence demonstrates that David Robinson is innocent."

The state's high court issued a one-page order Tuesday overturning his conviction, citing constitutional violations in his case.

Robinson has been fighting for his release ever since he was convicted of Sheila Box's murder in August 2001 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Box was murdered Aug. 5, 2000, in Sikeston, Missouri.

The Supreme Court ruling followed a lengthy opinion offered by Judge Darrell Missey, who was appointed special master by the court to hear evidence in the case and make a recommendation regarding Robinson's claim of innocence.

Boyd wrote in an email accompanying the news release that "given the Supreme Court's chosen language in the order regarding 'gateway,' I submit the crux of the findings made by J. Missey were not adopted by the Supreme Court."

Boyd said in the news release, issued under the Office of Scott County Prosecuting Attorney letterhead, that "Judge Missey found that there was a "free standing" claim of innocence in his final report. However, the Missouri Supreme Court did not adopt his language in their order. In fact, the Supreme Court does not mention what constitutional violations occurred that require a new trial. The Supreme Court did not allow briefing or argument by either party before granting this relief.

"Judge Missey proposed that, if the Missouri Supreme Court disagreed with his analysis regarding Robinson's 'free standing' claim of innocence, the Court should consider his "gateway" claim of actual innocence. The 'gateway' threshold has a lesser burden of proof than 'free standing' actual innocence and allows courts to examine previously unraised claims of constitutional errors at trial. We have to review the final report to determine what might have supported the Supreme Court's finding of constitutional violations.