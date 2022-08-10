Prosecutor: Missouri man fatally shot in lawn-mowing dispute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri man has been charged with shooting and killing his neighbor following an argument over lawn mowing, bringing to an end years of hostility between the two, officials said.

Samuel Avery, 42, of Kansas City, was charged Monday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 41-year-old Warner Trotter, who was shot in his head on his front porch, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said. Trotter was declared dead at a hospital.

According to court documents, Avery called police on Sunday to report he had shot his neighbor. Officers found Avery on his porch next door and arrested him without incident.

Online court records do not list an attorney who can speak for Avery.

Police said officers had been called to the men's homes twice previously because they were arguing over Avery mowing his lawn too early in the day. No one was arrested during those incidents. According to a probable-cause statement, Avery told investigators they had been arguing for 10 years.

On the day of the shooting, Trotter complained Avery's lawn mower was too loud and made a gesture with his hand that he would shoot Avery, according to court documents. Avery said he called the police and was told nothing could be done, then Trotter waved an actual gun around and said nothing would happen to him.