All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 21, 2020

Prosecutor: Man admits to disposing of brothers

WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- A Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin admitted to authorities that he disposed of the bodies but denied killing the men, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, was charged last year with two counts of abandoning a corpse and first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin. ...

Associated Press

WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- A Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin admitted to authorities that he disposed of the bodies but denied killing the men, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday.

Garland Nelson, of Braymer, was charged last year with two counts of abandoning a corpse and first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin. The brothers disappeared after visiting Nelson's farm in July 2019, and their burned remains were later found in Missouri and Nebraska. Nelson has pleaded not guilty.

Nelson's attorneys argued that a person who is charged with murder cannot also be charged with abandoning the corpse of the alleged victim without violating the suspect's right to remain silent and against self-incrimination.

But prosecutors said Nelson could have followed Missouri law by anonymously reporting where the bodies were located, thus avoiding self-incrimination.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Wagner agreed Tuesday, and denied a defense request to dismiss the abandoning a corpse charges, the St. Joseph News-Press reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Patrick Berrigan, Nelson's primary public defender, also told the judge that a trial date could not be set because the state has not yet turned over all the evidence the defense needs to review.

Special prosecutor Stephen Sokoloff responded that 7,000 pages of police reports and other evidence is available to the defense but that the contents of a computer have not yet been handed over.

Wagner also denied a defense request that Nelson be uncuffed from his waist chains and have at least one of his hands free during court proceedings. He said he would revisit a defense motion objecting to cameras in the courtroom at trial.

COVID-19 restrictions were the focus of two other motions. Nelson's attorneys asked the judge to allow them contact visits at the Caldwell County jail, although current jail policy doesn't allow the visits because of the coronavirus pandemic. Arguments on that motion will be heard Dec. 1.

Defense attorneys argued that Nelson should be allowed to appear at all hearings in person. Sokoloff said the state agrees in principle but could change its stance in response to the pandemic. Wagner ordered Nelson to appear in person for now but he reserved the right to change his ruling.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy