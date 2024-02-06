Prosecutor: Man admits to disposing of brothers

WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- A Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin admitted to authorities that he disposed of the bodies but denied killing the men, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday.

Garland Nelson, of Braymer, was charged last year with two counts of abandoning a corpse and first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin. The brothers disappeared after visiting Nelson's farm in July 2019, and their burned remains were later found in Missouri and Nebraska. Nelson has pleaded not guilty.

Nelson's attorneys argued that a person who is charged with murder cannot also be charged with abandoning the corpse of the alleged victim without violating the suspect's right to remain silent and against self-incrimination.

But prosecutors said Nelson could have followed Missouri law by anonymously reporting where the bodies were located, thus avoiding self-incrimination.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Wagner agreed Tuesday, and denied a defense request to dismiss the abandoning a corpse charges, the St. Joseph News-Press reported.