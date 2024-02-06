Prosecutor Frank Miller receives Trial Advocacy Award

Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecuting attorney Frank Miller received the Lon O. Hocker Trial Advocacy Award from the Missouri Bar Foundation.
Miller, who has worked in the county prosecutor’s office for the past 6 1/2 years, is one of only three young lawyers in Missouri to receive the award, Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh said in a news release.
The award is presented annually and recognizes lawyers younger than 40 who excel in trial advocacy.
“Frank Miller is not afraid to try even the difficult cases. He is an asset to my office and to the citizens of Cape Girardeau County,” Limbaugh said. “This is a high honor.”
Miller, who grew up in Jackson, previously served as an aide to former U.S. representative Jo Ann Emerson.
As a prosecutor, Miller has tried 27 jury trials and more than 350 bench trials and hearings, according to the news release.
