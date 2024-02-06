Prosecutor Frank Miller receives Trial Advocacy Award

“Frank Miller is not afraid to try even the difficult cases. He is an asset to my office and to the citizens of Cape Girardeau County,” Limbaugh said. “This is a high honor.”

Miller, who grew up in Jackson, previously served as an aide to former U.S. representative Jo Ann Emerson.

As a prosecutor, Miller has tried 27 jury trials and more than 350 bench trials and hearings, according to the news release.