Two eyewitnesses to a 2016 murder were held in the same jail cell, but the defense knew that fact before Malcolm Harris was convicted in a jury trial, a Cape Girardeau County prosecutor said.

A judge should not acquit Harris or grant him a new trial, assistant prosecuting attorney Angel Woodruff wrote in response to a defense motion.

Defense attorney Stephen Wilson filed a motion earlier this month asking trial judge Benjamin Lewis to acquit his client or order a new trial. Wilson argued in part the prosecution failed to disclose before trial witnesses Terrell Hunt and Rodney Smith were held in the same Cape Girardeau city jail cell.

Hunt only provided a written statement to police after discussing the case with Smith, Wilson said in his motion.

According to the defense motion, Woodruff said after the trial concluded last month that "the police had purposely placed Hunt and Smith in the same cell because they didn't think Hunt was going to 'flip.'"

Wilson argued the prosecution's action denied his client a fair trial.

But in a written response filed this week in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court, Woodruff said the information Hunt and Smith shared a cell was "fully disclosed" to defense counsel in advance of the trial.

"Ironically, defense counsel used the fact that these two witnesses were placed in a cell together as a firm basis for his defense," she wrote.

During the three-day trial, the defense counsel "repeatedly raised this issue to the jury" and argued the two witnesses "conspired to fabricate a story implicating the defendant in the murder of Domorlo McCaster," Woodruff said.

She said Hunt and Smith were "intentionally placed in the same cell together by police."

Smith already gave a detailed account of the events surrounding the murder before he and Hunt were placed in the same cell, Woodruff said.