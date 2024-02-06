Prosecutor cites conflict, seeks special prosecutor in murder case

Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen P. Gray has requested the appointment of a special prosecutor in the murder case against Terry Allen, citing a conflict of interest.
Gray stated in court documents filed Wednesday, April 10, that he assisted Allen in an “unrelated civil matter” in the recent past, according to documents filed with the court.
Gray requested the court appoint the Missouri attorney general’s office as special prosecutor.
Allen is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs on Dec. 17.
