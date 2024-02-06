Prosecutor adds 22 St. Louis officers to exclusion list

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis' top prosecutor has added 22 names to a list of city police officers who are not allowed to bring cases to her office, after a national group accused the officers of posting racist and anti-Muslim comments on social media.

The 22 new names brings to 59 the total number of officers on Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's "exclusion list" she first announced in August. Gardner has said the original list included officers with credibility concerns, but declined to elaborate.

Gardner said seven of the newly-added officers are permanently banned from presenting cases for warrants. The other 15 will be reviewed to consider conditions of reinstatement.

The Philadelphia-based Plain View Project studied thousands of Facebook posts from St. Louis and seven other jurisdictions as part of a project in 2017. Details were released this month. Forty-three of the 3,500 accounts viewed by the group were tied to St. Louis, with 22 of those involving current officers and 21 former officers.

Some of the posts support roughing up protesters or mock foreign accents. Others display the Confederate flag and question whether Black History Month is racist.

"When a police officer's integrity is compromised in this manner, it compromises the entire criminal justice system and our overall ability to pursue justice," Gardner said in a news release late Tuesday. "After careful examination of the underlying bias contained in those social media posts, we have concluded that this bias would likely influence an officer's ability to perform his or her duties in an unbiased manner."