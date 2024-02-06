All sections
NewsNovember 4, 2022

Propositions on the ballot in Miner, Oran

Two propositions are on the ballot in Scott County. Voters in Miner, Missouri, will consider whether to impose a half-cent sales tax to fund operating costs of the city's street, sewer and water departments. In Oran, Missouri, voters will decide whether to issue $3 million in revenue bonds for water and sewer improvements...

Southeast Missourian

Two propositions are on the ballot in Scott County.

Voters in Miner, Missouri, will consider whether to impose a half-cent sales tax to fund operating costs of the city's street, sewer and water departments.

In Oran, Missouri, voters will decide whether to issue $3 million in revenue bonds for water and sewer improvements.

Local News

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

