Proposed pilot program at Southeast could take flight by 2021

As soon as next fall, Southeast Missouri State University students could have the option to pursue a professional piloting Bachelor of Science degree.

The Southeast Board of Regents approved such a degree program during its meeting earlier this month after some discussion about costs and student demand for a pilot program.

"The regional, national and international demand for professional pilots does continue to grow, even in light of COVID-19, we are still going to ... see that continue in our airline industry," provost Mike Godard told the board.

Citing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Godard said the pilot occupation has "an aging population."

"In this area, in particular, many pilots on average are at least 55 years old," a Friday news release from the university stated.

The bureau predicts, according to bls.gov, the employment of airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers will grow by about 5% from 2018 to 2028. In the same timeframe, employment of commercial pilots is projected to grow by about 8%, according to the bureau's website.

According to a November article by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), more than 2,000 professional airline pilots will retire in 2020, with an increasing trend over the next five years, "until it peaks with more than 3,100 pilots annually reaching their mandatory retirement age of 65."

The university also cited data from Economic Modeling Specialists International (EMSI) showing there were 1,218 pilot job openings in the region in 2018, while only 63 candidates graduated from pilot programs.

Asked by regents whether many Southeast students were seeking a professional pilot program, Godard cited other programs in the state which he said were all "at capacity or beyond capacity."

"Having recently come from an institution that had a professional pilot degree program, I can attest that there is a significant demand among students that want to get into this," Godard said.

With the regents' approval, the final decision to offer the program at Southeast next rests in the hands of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. According to university communications director Ann Hayes, the program will be submitted to the department for review by the end of May, and the university expects to have a response by July 1.

"We have had preliminary conversations with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development about this," Godard told the board, "just preemptively making sure that we were going to be in alignment with what some of their questions or requirements might be."

The program will also be required to meet Federal Aviation Administration requirements and be approved by the administration in order to offer licensing, Hayes told the Southeast Missourian in a Wednesday email.

"We will be working closely with the FAA and the company we will contract with for the flight training in order to attain FAA certification," she stated, noting the university will need FAA certification as a pilot school prior to admitting students into the degree program.

The program would require a minimum of 121 credit hours of instruction, including 42 hours of general education coursework, according to Godard's presentation to the board.