Proposed pay plan uses internet tax to boost all Cape employees' wages

City of Cape Girardeau employees may see pay raises as soon as July.

In an effort to maintain current city staff and attract new employees, city officials proposed a plan Monday to boost employee pay.

All city employees will receive a 5.5% general wage increase at the start of the city's next fiscal year in July. In July 2023, the city will institute a 6.2% general wage increase.

The proposed plan will also introduce a step program that will allow general employees to receive a 5% step pay increase after every five years of their employment with the city. Public safety employees will see a step increase every four years.

"We believe this plan represents a bold message of hope, optimism, sustainability and vision for the future," city manager Kenny Haskin said at Monday's City Council meeting.

According to Dustin Ziebold, director of finance for the City of Cape Girardeau, the new pay proposal is a complete overhaul of its current pay plan.

"The primary focus of this plan is to bring our front-line and mid-level employees up into a competitive salary range," Ziebold said.

Raising employee pay to competitive levels has been an issue for Cape Girardeau government for years.

In 2014, the city contracted CBIZ, a financial advising company, to assess the city's pay plan.

The city's benefits package was found comparable and exceeded the market in some areas.

However, the study revealed most employee pay rates were significantly below market.

As of Monday night, the city's website listed 22 employee vacancies, not including the police and fire departments.

Cape Girardeau Police Department has 14 openings for officers, eight openings for jailers and two vacant dispatch positions, according to Police Chief Wes Blair.