Missouri is the only state in the country without a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP), an electronic database that tracks prescriptions for controlled substances.

New legislation proposed in the Missouri House of Representatives would establish a statewide PDMP through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to monitor the prescription and dispensing of all Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances.

There were 58 opioid prescriptions written for every 100 Americans in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Per prescription, the average daily amount was more than 45.3 morphine milligram equivalents (MME), the CDC states.

Similar bills have been through the Missouri Legislature in previous years but never made it past the Senate. This year, state Rep. Holly Rehder of Sikeston is sponsoring House Bill 1693 to establish the Narcotics Control Act, which would establish the PDMP program in Missouri.

This is the eighth year Rehder has carried such legislation.

Asked why some might be opposed to the implementation of a statewide PDMP, Rehder pointed to privacy concerns. But that argument doesn’t hold water, she said.

“All other states have been doing this for many years,” Rehder wrote in a Wednesday text message to the Southeast Missourian. “California started the first ... program in the 1930s.”

The Narcotics Control Act actually strengthens privacy protections, Rehder argued, because law enforcement officers would only be able to access a patient’s information for an open investigation by way of a signed court order.

A Senate companion bill to the Narcotics Control Act carried by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer was heard earlier this week, Rehder said.

“We are hoping for a Senate committee vote on his [legislation] early next week,” Rehder stated. “[The] plan is to have both moving early and hopefully we can get to the Senate floor early this year.