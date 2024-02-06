Proposed dog park, recycling, TIF discussed at Jackson retreat

A dog park is likely in Jackson's future, an official said at Wednesday's Board of Aldermen and city staff retreat. Parks and recreation director Shane Anderson said a dog park has long been on the list of park projects, but it was the second priority behind the ballfields at Brookside Park, so a design and timeline haven't been determined yet.

After the retreat, Anderson said he's planning to form a committee at the next park board meeting, set for Nov. 12, to set the project's scope. That way, he said, a design can be worked up, and funding secured.

A potential site has been identified as Litz Park, Anderson said, but if that needs to change, he's open to that possibility.

"Moving forward, I'll suggest steps to the committee: gathering information, doing research, planning, designing, pictures so people will have a visual," Anderson said.

Anderson said he'd like to have the project's scope in place before cost is laid out, and that's what he hopes the committee will accomplish.

Mayor Dwain Hahs said growth among retailers in uptown Jackson has been promising, and the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is now conducting a survey of available storefronts.

"We probably ought to have a future discussion with UJRO: Do we want a TIF to help buildings that need to be developed? I'm not sure if we do, I'm not sure if they're interested in being involved," Hahs said, adding that he is basing this question on Cape Girardeau's successful use of TIFs in the downtown area, and the success of the existing TIF on South Old Orchard Road in Jackson.

A TIF, or tax-increment financing, is a special taxing district that allows for all or a portion of the increased tax revenue generated by development and puts it toward the district, according to earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian. This displaces tax revenue that would have gone to other taxing districts, especially school districts when it comes to property taxes, but encourages repair or infrastructure creation otherwise prohibitively expensive.