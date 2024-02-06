SIKESTON, Mo. — It may soon be easier to get a license for a food truck in Sikeston.
During the Nov. 7 Sikeston City Council meeting, a bill was introduced, that if passed, would lessen the restrictions on getting a license for a food truck.
Complaints that the regulations are overly restrictive have come from local food truck operators, out of town food truck operators and event organizers who want to invite food trucks to participate in their events.
Sikeston city manager Jonathan Douglass said the restrictions currently are, "a little bit onerous, to be honest."
If the bill is passed at the next City Council meeting, a new section pertaining only to food trucks will be created.
Currently, food trucks are licensed as "itinerant merchants" and with that, requirements such as to obtain a surety bond, criminal background check and fingerprinting increase costs and slow down the application process.
Douglass said those are items that are not required from other food service workers in the city and would be eliminated from the new food truck regulations.
"They still do have to get a county inspection and city inspection, which is the same as a brick-and-mortar restaurant," Douglass said.
There has also been confusion as to where food trucks may operate. Generally, they have not been allowed to sell from public streets or in city parks without prior permission. Food trucks have been allowed to sell from private property as long as they have property owner's permission.
Under the new bill, food trucks will be allowed to operate on private property in non-residential zones with property-owner permission and in certain city parks with conditions. Food trucks will not normally be allowed to operate in Legion Park, Veterans Park or in the Clinton Building parking lots except during approved events and with permission of the Parks Department.
Food trucks would also not be able to operate at VFW Stadium or the Recreation Complex during high school, league or tournament games of any sport when the concession stands are operating, except with special permission.
Traditional ice cream trucks that travel on the streets and stop to sell to pedestrians will continue to be licensed as itinerant vendors instead of food trucks.
"We thought the difference between a food truck that goes to a festival downtown and an ice cream truck that is on the city streets and specifically driving through neighborhoods targeting children as customers, is worthy of keeping that more stringent," Douglass said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.