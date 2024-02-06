SIKESTON, Mo. — It may soon be easier to get a license for a food truck in Sikeston.

During the Nov. 7 Sikeston City Council meeting, a bill was introduced, that if passed, would lessen the restrictions on getting a license for a food truck.

Complaints that the regulations are overly restrictive have come from local food truck operators, out of town food truck operators and event organizers who want to invite food trucks to participate in their events.

Sikeston city manager Jonathan Douglass said the restrictions currently are, "a little bit onerous, to be honest."

If the bill is passed at the next City Council meeting, a new section pertaining only to food trucks will be created.

Currently, food trucks are licensed as "itinerant merchants" and with that, requirements such as to obtain a surety bond, criminal background check and fingerprinting increase costs and slow down the application process.