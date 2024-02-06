Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct Cape Air's affiliation with certain airlines. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.

Area residents could fly from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to destinations beyond St. Louis under plans being considered by city officials.

Destinations could include cities such as Chicago; Atlanta; or Nashville or Memphis, Tennessee, under federally subsidized Essential Air Service proposals city officials are considering.

St. Louis also would remain an option under several of the proposals — and the only option in the case of the current carrier, Cape Air, airport manager Bruce Loy said Thursday.

Cape Girardeau’s airport advisory board and city staff are reviewing proposals from five commuter airlines, Loy said.

The airlines are Cape Air, Air Choice One, Boutique Air, Southern Airways Express and SkyWest Airlines.

“It is exciting,” Loy said of the flight choices being offered.

The current air service to St. Louis is a hard sell when the destination is two hours by car, Loy said.

“We have been competing with the interstate for the 20 years I have been here,” he added.

In an effort to aid the review process, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce began an online survey of its members Wednesday to gather their opinions about air service. The five-question survey includes one asking chamber members to rate the most desirable destinations from among Atlanta, Chicago, Memphis, Nashville and St. Louis.

Chamber president John Mehner said about 200 people had responded to the survey by Thursday. Mehner said the chamber hopes to present the results to the airport board when it meets Tuesday.

Loy said the airport board will make a recommendation to the city council later this month.

The city council has to make its recommendation to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) by July 28.

Loy added the final decision rests with the DOT when it comes to inking a new two-year contract for air service.

Cape Air’s current two-year contract is set to expire in November, Loy said.

Cape Air has served Cape Girardeau since November 2009. The airline has operated under two-year and four-year contracts since that time, Loy said.

The proposals seek annual federal subsidies ranging from about $2 million to $3 million depending on the route, Loy said.

The annual subsidy is based on the cost of providing air service minus revenue and a 5 percent profit, he said.

Without such subsidies, cities such as Cape Girardeau would not secure air-passenger service, he said.

