Proposal to bring I-29 to Cape Girardeau

A 31-page proposal by Cape Girardeau resident Carl D. Armstrong to extend Interstate 29 southeast to Cape Girardeau will be heard formally Wednesday, Feb. 15, by members of Southeast Metropolitan Planning organization.
From its southern terminus, I-29 runs from north of St. Joseph, Missouri, to the Canada-U.S. border near Pembina, North Dakota.
Odd-numbered interstate highways in the U.S., such as I-29 and I-55, typically run north-south, while even-numbered interstates, such as interstates 70 and 44 are east-west routes.
Armstrong's plan, which has also been submitted to Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District for review, suggests an extension of I-29 in his proposal will give "both Cape Girardeau and Jackson a very desirable westward expansion potential," while having the additional benefit of "helping relieve the already congested areas of St. Louis and Kansas City from the burden of through traffic," Armstrong writes in his proposition.
On Jan. 18 in his State of the State address to Missouri lawmakers, Gov. Mike Parson submitted an $859 million plan to rebuild and expand I-70 from St. Louis to Kansas City.
Parson's initiative would add a third lane to the well-traveled roadway, an idea that brought many legislators to their feet to applaud the governor's remarks.
"To those who say we can't afford it, I say we can't afford not to," Parson said during his General Assembly speech.
