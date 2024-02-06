Property tax rates to increase in Jackson School District

The Jackson School District Board of Education voted 6-1 to increase property tax rates for 2023 at a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Matt Lacy, the district's chief financial officer, reported the rate will increase from $3.7998 to $3.8032 per $100 in property values as determined by the Cape Girardeau County Assessor's Office.

Lacy said the increase will garner the district an estimated $22,000 in revenue for the 2023-24 school year.

Lacy explained the need for the increase came down to new revenue derived from reassessment of property values was "not even close" to keeping pace with inflation. He said the county's assessed valuation showed an average growth in existing property from 2022 to 2023 at just under 2%, while inflation is over 6%.

Lacy said that, within the Jackson School District, valuation of personal property is down by about $9 million and commercial property is down approximately $5 million.