A group of property owners along North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau want to make it easier for people to access their businesses and hope to form a transportation development district, or TDD, to do so.

A petition to create the North Kingshighway Transportation Development District has been submitted to Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court. A public hearing about the district — including its purpose and its funding — has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson before Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Lewis.

If approved by the court, the district plans to work with the Missouri Department of Transportation to add traffic signals on North Kingshighway, also known as U.S. 61, where it intersects with Destination Boulevard, the entrance to businesses in the North Pointe Center.

This aerial view shows the boundary (in red) of the proposed North Kingshighway Transportation Development District in Cape Girardeau. The intersection of North Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue is shown in the lower left, while Kingshighway runs along the left side of the image. Submitted

Adding a signal, TDD petitioners say, will make it easier for traffic leaving the North Pointe area to turn left onto Kingshighway, especially during certain times of day when traffic volumes on Kingshighway are heaviest.

In addition to signals at the North Pointe Center entrance, the TDD proposal includes plans for street construction, which the property owners believe would eventually lead to future commercial developments.

Cost of the proposed TDD plan is estimated at just over $1.8 million and would be funded through a 1% tax on retail sales within the district.

The proposed TDD extends and includes almost all properties on the east side of Kingshighway from Lexington Avenue north to, and including, Seis Amigos Mexican restaurant, 1832 N. Kingshighway.