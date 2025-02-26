Property groups, including Athena Property Group, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, filed a memorandum in opposition to KeenMac's and SEMO Cardinal Group's motion to dismiss a federal case over alleged unlawful restrictions on alleyway access for a restaurant drive-thru.

The plaintiffs in the case — Athena Property Group LLC, APG Limited LLC, Shiloh LLC and Remedy Capital LLC — filed a lawsuit against the City of Cape Girardeau, KeenMac LLC and SEMO Cardinal Group LLC regarding the city’s decision to issue a special-use permit for the use of the alleyway to KeenMac LLC for Roni’s Mac Bar restaurant at 716 Broadway.

The plaintiffs claimed in their petition that the defendants' actions have “unreasonably and unlawfully” restricted the plaintiffs’ drive-thru access and rights to the alley and have suffered damages in excess of $25,000.

Defendants KeenMac and Cardinal Group filed a motion to dismiss and claimed the "alleged facts" in the petition filed against them involve the City of Cape Girardeau, not the application process or the improper issuance of a special permit related to the two defendants. They requested that both counts be dismissed.