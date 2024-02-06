As part of an ongoing plan to drive student achievement, the Cape Girardeau School Board has spent the last three years identifying necessary improvements for district buildings and facilities.

Several remodeling and construction projects were identified in the district’s strategic plan, and the funding for the projects comes from the $12 million bond issue, Proposition Y, passed by voters April 2019.

While the coronavirus has negatively impacted local business operations in the last several weeks and strained the state’s budget, district superintendent Neil Glass said most projects will continue without any holdups.

In a Tuesday interview with the Southeast Missourian, Glass gave updates on several projects across the district.

Alma Schrader Elementary School

The first major project outlined in the district’s strategic plan is well underway, Glass said, and has been for the past several months at Alma Schrader Elementary School.

The school, at 1360 Randol Ave., will see additions of a library and a kitchen/cafeteria area, as well as some interior remodeling, Glass said.

The library addition will also add some classroom space connected to the main building, which Glass said will offer “a nice conducive place for reading and [a] classroom environment.”

The renovations are projected to cost about $2 million, according to Glass.

Jefferson Elementary School

Of the remaining projects covered by Proposition Y funds, three will take place at Jefferson Elementary School at 520 Minnesota Ave.

The school building was built in 1957, according to Glass, who noted the structure had since seen a few updates. But now, as the school transitions to educate students in preschool through sixth grade, it’s time for some needed renovations.

As part of the district’s strategic plan, Jefferson will see the construction of a $2 million, multi-phase, multi-building facility, including a natatorium for a planned leisure pool and community center that would connect to a gymnasium on the school grounds. The project design will also include more classrooms and common area spaces to help make room for the fifth- and sixth-grade students as they are integrated into the building over the next two school years.

Square footage and detailed designs for the Jefferson projects are still in the works, as the Cape Girardeau School Board voted April 27 to contract architectural services from Incite Design Studio.